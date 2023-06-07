“Failed Sodas”: Top 10 Unpopular Soft Drinks that Failed to Impress

The 10 Most Hated / Failed Sodas

Sodas are one of the most popular drinks globally, but not every soda brand has been a hit. Over the years, some brands have failed to gain popularity and have even been hated by consumers. Here are the 10 most hated/failed sodas.

1. Pepsi Blue

Launched in 2002, Pepsi Blue was supposed to be a fruity and berry-flavored soda. It was advertised as a drink that would appeal to younger audiences. However, it failed to gain popularity and was discontinued in 2004.

2. OK Soda

OK Soda was a product of the Coca-Cola Company and was launched in 1993. The brand targeted Generation X and was marketed as a drink for those who didn’t want to follow the crowd. However, the drink failed to gain traction and was discontinued in 1995.

3. Crystal Pepsi

Crystal Pepsi was a clear soda launched by Pepsi in 1992. It was marketed as a caffeine-free soda with a crisp and refreshing taste. However, consumers found the drink to be too sweet and it failed to gain popularity. Crystal Pepsi was discontinued in 1993.

4. Surge

Surge was a citrus-flavored soda launched by Coca-Cola in 1996. It was marketed as a drink for teenagers and young adults. The drink gained some popularity but was eventually discontinued in 2003.

5. Orbitz

Orbitz was a fruit-flavored soda launched in 1997. The drink had small gelatinous balls floating in it, which made it unique. However, consumers found the drink to be too strange and it failed to gain popularity. Orbitz was discontinued in 1998.

6. Josta

Josta was a berry-flavored soda launched by Pepsi in 1995. It was marketed as a drink for health-conscious consumers as it contained guarana, a natural source of caffeine. However, the drink failed to gain popularity and was discontinued in 1999.

7. 7Up Gold

7Up Gold was a spice-flavored soda launched by 7Up in 1988. The drink was marketed as a holiday drink and was supposed to be a competitor to Coca-Cola’s holiday drink, “Coca-Cola Classic”. However, the drink failed to gain popularity and was discontinued in 1989.

8. New Coke

New Coke was a reformulation of Coca-Cola launched in 1985. The new formula was supposed to be sweeter and smoother than the original Coca-Cola. However, consumers were outraged at the change, and the company faced a lot of backlash. The original formula was eventually brought back, and New Coke was discontinued in 2002.

9. Pepsi A.M.

Pepsi A.M. was a cola-flavored soda launched by Pepsi in 1989. The drink was marketed as a breakfast soda and was supposed to be a competitor to Coca-Cola’s “Coca-Cola Classic”. However, the drink failed to gain popularity, and Pepsi discontinued it in 1990.

10. Coca-Cola C2

Coca-Cola C2 was a low-calorie soda launched by Coca-Cola in 2004. It was marketed as a drink for health-conscious consumers who wanted to consume fewer calories. However, the drink failed to gain popularity, and Coca-Cola discontinued it in 2007.

In conclusion, these sodas failed to gain popularity for various reasons, including poor marketing, bad taste, and lack of demand. While some of these sodas were discontinued shortly after their launch, others were available for a few years before being discontinued. Regardless of how long they were available, they will be remembered as some of the most hated and failed sodas in history.

Discontinued soda brands Unpopular soft drink flavors Failed beverage launches Soda industry failures Worst sodas of all time