“Fair skin summer makeup”: In-Depth Tutorial: Summer Makeup Hacks for Fair Skin to Achieve a Natural Sunkissed Look

Natural SUNKISSED Makeup for PALE Skin | Fair Skin Summer Makeup Hacks: An IN DEPTH Beauty Tutorial

Summer is the perfect time for natural, glowing makeup looks that enhance your natural beauty. But if you have pale skin, achieving the perfect sunkissed look can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve put together this in-depth beauty tutorial to help you create a natural, sunkissed makeup look that’s perfect for fair skin.

Prep Your Skin for Makeup

Before you start applying makeup, it’s important to prep your skin properly. Start by exfoliating your skin to get rid of any dead skin cells that might be clogging your pores. Then, apply a moisturizer to hydrate your skin and create a smooth base for makeup application. Finally, apply a primer to help your makeup stay in place and minimize the appearance of pores.

Create a Natural Base

To create a natural, sunkissed base, start with a light coverage foundation. Choose a shade that matches your skin tone or is one shade lighter for a more natural look. Apply the foundation with a beauty sponge or brush, blending it outwards towards your hairline and jawline.

If you have any blemishes or dark circles, use a concealer to cover them up. Apply the concealer in a triangular shape under your eyes and blend it outwards towards your temples. For blemishes, use a small brush to apply the concealer directly to the spot, then blend it outwards towards the surrounding skin.

Add Some Warmth to Your Skin

To give your skin a sunkissed glow, use a bronzer to add warmth to your face. Choose a matte bronzer that’s two shades darker than your skin tone, and apply it to the areas of your face that the sun would naturally hit. Use a fluffy brush to apply the bronzer to your forehead, cheeks, and chin, blending it inwards towards the center of your face.

For an extra boost of warmth, you can also use a peachy or coral blush on the apples of your cheeks. Apply the blush with a small brush and blend it outwards towards your temples.

Highlight Your Features

To enhance your natural features, use a highlighter to add a subtle glow to your skin. Choose a champagne or gold-toned highlighter, and apply it to the tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and the cupid’s bow above your lips. Use a fluffy brush to apply the highlighter, blending it outwards towards your temples.

Define Your Eyes

For a natural, sunkissed eye look, start by applying a light brown or taupe eyeshadow to your eyelids. Use a fluffy brush to blend the eyeshadow upwards towards your brow bone, creating a subtle gradient effect.

Next, use a brown eyeliner to define your lash line. Apply the eyeliner as close to your lashes as possible, then use a small brush to smudge it outwards towards the outer corner of your eye.

Finish off your eye look with a coat of mascara to define your lashes. Use a lengthening mascara to create a natural, fluttery effect.

Add a Pop of Color to Your Lips

To complete your natural, sunkissed makeup look, choose a lip color that complements your skin tone. For fair skin, peachy or pink-toned lipsticks work well. Apply the lipstick with a brush or directly from the tube, then use a tissue to blot away any excess product.

Final Thoughts

Achieving a natural, sunkissed makeup look for fair skin doesn’t have to be difficult. With these simple tips and tricks, you can create a glowing, radiant look that enhances your natural beauty. So go ahead and try out this makeup tutorial the next time you want to feel like a natural beauty.

