“Fair Trade Sumatra Coffee” : Organic Fair Trade Dark Roast Sumatra Whole Bean Coffee – 12 Ounce Bag from AmazonFresh

As coffee lovers, we know that finding the perfect cup of coffee can be a challenge. That’s why we’re excited to introduce our AmazonFresh Fair Trade Organic Sumatra dark roast whole bean coffee. Made with high quality 100% Arabica beans, expertly roasted and immediately packed for freshness, this coffee is sure to become a favorite among coffee aficionados.

What makes our coffee stand out is its deep, intense flavor and captivating earthy and spicy notes. This is due to the unique growing conditions in Sumatra, where the beans are grown at high altitudes and in volcanic soil. The result is a coffee that is full-bodied, with a rich and complex flavor profile that will leave you wanting more.

But it’s not just the taste that sets our coffee apart. Our AmazonFresh Fair Trade Organic Sumatra coffee is also certified Fair Trade and USDA Organic, meaning that the beans are grown and harvested in an environmentally sustainable way, and that the farmers who grow them are paid fairly for their work. This is important to us, because we believe that good coffee should not come at the expense of the people who produce it.

We’re also proud to say that our coffee is roasted and packed in the U.S.A., ensuring that it is always fresh and of the highest quality. And if for any reason you’re not satisfied with our product, we offer a satisfaction guarantee. We stand behind our coffee and are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience.

In conclusion, our AmazonFresh Fair Trade Organic Sumatra dark roast whole bean coffee is a coffee that you can enjoy and feel good about too. With its unique flavor profile, sustainable sourcing, and commitment to quality, it’s a coffee that we believe will become a staple in your morning routine. So why not give it a try and experience the rich and complex flavors of Sumatra for yourself?



