Fairbanks Tragedy: Wesley Dunbar, Nancy Dunbar and One Other Family Member Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Wesley Dunbar, Nancy Dunbar Obituary, 3 family members found dead in Fairbanks home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

The small community of Fairbanks, Alaska is reeling after the tragic news that three members of the Dunbar family were found dead in their home in an apparent murder-suicide. Wesley Dunbar, Nancy Dunbar and their adult son were discovered by a family friend who became concerned after not hearing from them for several days.

The Victims

Wesley Dunbar was a well-known and respected member of the Fairbanks community. He had worked as a teacher for over 30 years and was known for his dedication to his students. Nancy Dunbar was also highly respected in the community, having worked for many years as a nurse at the local hospital. Their adult son, whose name has not been released, was described as a kind and gentle soul who struggled with mental health issues.

The Investigation

Police arrived at the Dunbar home to find all three family members dead from gunshot wounds. The initial investigation suggests that the son was responsible for the deaths of his parents before taking his own life. A note was found at the scene, but its contents have not been released to the public.

The community of Fairbanks has been left in shock and disbelief at the tragic loss of three members of such a well-respected family. Tributes have poured in for Wesley and Nancy Dunbar, with former students and colleagues speaking of their kindness and dedication to their work.

The Dunbar Family

The Dunbar family had lived in Fairbanks for many years and were known for their community involvement. Wesley and Nancy Dunbar were both active members of their church and were well-known for their charitable work. Their son, although struggling with mental health issues, was also a well-liked member of the community and had many friends.

The family’s tragic end has left many in the community struggling to come to terms with the loss. A memorial service is being planned to remember the Dunbars and to allow the community to come together to mourn.

The Impact

The impact of the Dunbar family’s death has been felt throughout the community and beyond. Their loss has been felt by former students, colleagues, friends and the wider community. Many have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the news.

The loss of Wesley and Nancy Dunbar is particularly felt in the education and healthcare communities. Wesley Dunbar was a well-respected teacher who had dedicated his life to his students, while Nancy Dunbar was a highly respected nurse who had worked tirelessly to care for her patients. Their loss is a huge blow to those who knew them and worked with them.

The Future

The community of Fairbanks is coming together to mourn the loss of the Dunbar family and to support each other in the aftermath of this tragedy. The memorial service planned for the family is expected to be a fitting tribute to the Dunbars and will allow the community to come together to remember them and to show their support for each other.

Although the Dunbar family’s loss is a huge blow to the community, it is important to remember that they will not be forgotten. Their legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew them, and their dedication to their work and their community will continue to inspire others for years to come.

