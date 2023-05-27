Brandon Lemagne : Fairfax Shooting: Brandon Lemagne Obituary and Death Cause

The article is about the death of Brandon Lemagne in a police shooting incident in Fairfax County. The body camera footage of the incident, which was described as a “highly intense situation,” has been made public, and the identities of the involved officers have been disclosed. Brandon Lemagne was operating a stolen U-Haul truck when he was stopped by the police. The situation escalated quickly, and Lemagne was shot and killed by Officer Christopher Grubb. The family is grieving their loved one’s loss and seeking answers and justice. They may find comfort in honoring his life and remembering him in meaningful ways.

