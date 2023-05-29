Fairfield County shooting investigation today : Fairfield County Shooting Under Investigation by Sheriff’s Office After Fatality

Investigation of deadly shooting in Fairfield County underway by Sheriff’s Office today 2023.

A man has died after being shot in Bremen, Fairfield County on Sunday afternoon. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at around 2 pm and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The man was given first aid but ultimately died from his injuries. The shooting is under investigation and the victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

News Source : NBC4 WCMH-TV

