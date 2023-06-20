Fairfield High School Mourns the Loss of Gretl Hauenstein, First Grade Teacher at Gretl North Elementary

Gretl Hauenstein Passes Away
Gretl Hauenstein, a beloved first grade teacher at Gretl North Elementary, has sadly passed away. She was a dedicated educator who had a great impact on the lives of her students and colleagues.
Her passing is a great loss to the Fairfield community and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Rest in peace, Gretl Hauenstein.
