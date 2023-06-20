Fairfield High School Mourns the Loss of Gretl Hauenstein, First Grade Teacher at Gretl North Elementary

Gretl Hauenstein Passes Away

Gretl Hauenstein, a beloved first grade teacher at Gretl North Elementary, has sadly passed away. She was a dedicated educator who had a great impact on the lives of her students and colleagues.

Her passing is a great loss to the Fairfield community and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Rest in peace, Gretl Hauenstein.

Fairfield High School Teacher Death Gretl Hauenstein Obituary Gretl North Elementary School Mourning Fairfield Community condolences for Gretl Hauenstein Remembering Gretl Hauenstein: Fairfield’s beloved teacher