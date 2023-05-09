“Fairfield stabbing suspect” : Police in Fairfield seek man allegedly involved in neck-stabbing of a woman

Manhunt Underway for Suspect Who Allegedly Stabbed Woman in the Neck in Fairfield

A woman was stabbed in the neck on Monday at around 3:05 PM in the 1600 block of Travion Court in Fairfield. The police are looking for the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Timothy Fisher, who was last seen walking north on Union Avenue after the attack. Fisher is not only wanted for the stabbing but also for robbery and multiple outstanding warrants. The Investigations Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The woman was found suffering from a serious stab wound to the neck.

