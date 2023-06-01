Fairmont Police release victim name in fatal accident at Locust Ave and Oakwood Rd intersection

Sandra Wyont : Woman named Sandra Wyont killed in Fairmont accident

The Fairmont Police Department has released the name of the woman who died in a crash at the intersection of Locust Avenue and Oakwood Road in Fairmont on Tuesday. Sandra Wyont, a 64-year-old resident of Fairmont, sustained fatal injuries in the accident. The condition of another individual in the vehicle who received medical attention has not been disclosed. The police department is currently collaborating with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department to reconstruct the accident scene and conduct an investigation. No charges have been filed yet.

