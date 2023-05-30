“Fairy Bread Recipe”: Quick and Easy Recipe for Fairy Bread!

Make Your Day Magical with Classic Fairy Bread

If you’re looking for a fun and easy way to add a little magic to your day, look no further than classic fairy bread. This simple yet delightful snack originated in Australia and has become a favorite among kids and adults alike. With just three simple ingredients, you can create a colorful and whimsical treat that is sure to bring a smile to your face. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients Needed

White Bread

Butter

Nonpareils Sprinkles (also known as “hundreds and thousands” in Australia)

You can switch up the sprinkles to make festive versions of fairy bread, or let your kids make their own colorful designs.

How to Make Fairy Bread

Butter Bread: Spread a generous amount of butter on however many slices of bread you’d like, making sure to go all the way to the edge. Add Sprinkles: Sprinkle the nonpareils over the butter until it is completely covered. Slice and Serve: Slice into triangles and enjoy!

It only takes a few minutes to make fairy bread, and the best part is that kids can do it all themselves! This simple snack is the perfect solution for busy moms and bored kids.

Tips and Variations

Fairy bread is just as easy to customize, so let your creativity run wild! Here are a few tips and variations to get you started:

High-Quality Ingredients: Use a nice, soft white bread and high-quality butter.

Seasonal Fairy Bread: For festive fairy bread, use different colored nonpareils for different occasions.

Different Spreads: Swap out butter for peanut butter, Nutella, Biscoff spread, or marshmallow fluff!

Cut Into Shapes: Use cookie cutters to create fun shapes!

With these simple tips and variations, you can create a variety of colorful and whimsical fairy bread designs that are sure to delight kids and adults alike.

How Long Does Fairy Bread Last?

I recommend serving your fairy bread immediately to keep your bread from drying out or getting too soggy from the spread. It can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for a few hours, but I would eat it as soon as possible for the best flavor.

More Kid-Friendly Recipes

If you’re looking for more recipes that are tasty and fun to make, you’re in the right place. Here are a few more of my favorite treats that also double as a fun activity for the kids!

Crystal Candy

Dunkaroo Dip

Ice Cream in a Bag

With these fun and easy recipes, you can keep your kids entertained and satisfied all summer long. So why not whip up a batch of fairy bread today and add a little magic to your day?

