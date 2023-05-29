fake police officer Kailas Janardhan Khamkar : Fake cop arrested for robbing stall owner in Mumbai: Kailas Janardhan Khamkar accused as suspect

The Versova Police in Mumbai have arrested a counterfeit police officer for allegedly robbing a stall owner in Andheri West’s Seven Bungalows area. Kailas Janardhan Khamkar (45) was apprehended by a patrol team from the Versova police station who noticed him acting suspiciously while wearing a police uniform during their rounds on Saturday morning. When questioned, he claimed to be a police officer, but further investigation revealed that he was a fake. During interrogation, Khamkar confessed to stealing cigarette packets without payment and extorting money from stall owners while posing as a policeman. This was not his first offense as he had previously been arrested by the MIDC police for a similar crime. A case has been registered against him under sections 170 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

