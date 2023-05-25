Fake currency and gold racket suspects surrender in Assam, including Ajgar Ali who filed extortion charges against deceased SI Junmoni Rabha.

Junmoni Rabha : Fake currency and gold racket suspects surrender in Assam, including Ajgar Ali, whose mother accused deceased police officer Junmoni Rabha of extortion and assault in FIR.

Thirty-two individuals suspected of involvement in a fake currency and gold racket have surrendered to police in Lakhimpur district, Assam in the past 48 hours. Among those who surrendered was Ajgar Ali, whose mother had accused police officer Junmoni Rabha of extortion before he died in a road accident under mysterious circumstances. Lakhimpur is one of four districts identified as a hub for fake notes and gold rackets. The surrenders came after Assam DGP GP Singh warned that the illegal businesses would be eradicated in 30 days. The new SP of Lakhimpur, Anand Mishra, also vowed to bring those involved in the rackets to justice.

