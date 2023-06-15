Fake Nana Mouskouri death news spread by phony Twitter account: Italian writer Tommaso Debenedetti suspected

Nana Mouskouri fake news suspect Tommaso Debenedetti : Fake Twitter account spreads news of Nana Mouskouri’s death, Italian writer Tommaso Debenedetti suspected as culprit

A fake Twitter account falsely reported that Greek singer Nana Mouskouri had died. The account was created by Italian writer Tommaso Debenedetti, who has a history of spreading fake news. In 2018, Debenedetti duped Greek and foreign media by announcing the death of Greek film director Costa-Gavras through a fake account attributed to the newly appointed culture minister at the time. In 2019, he announced the death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias through a fake account he created under the name of then deputy premier Panagiotis Pikrammenos. Acting Minister of Culture and Sports Giorgos Koumendakis later confirmed that the account spreading the false news about Nana Mouskouri was fake.

News Source : Newsroom

