“fake reviews Little Mermaid”: Fake Reviews Target ‘The Little Mermaid’ by Bots

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Make Over $115M This Weekend

Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid’ has made an impressive $115 million in its opening weekend. The movie, which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, was released in theaters on July 16th, and has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike. The film has been praised for its stunning visuals, catchy musical numbers, and strong performances from the cast.

The Plot of ‘The Little Mermaid’

‘The Little Mermaid’ tells the story of Ariel, a mermaid who dreams of living on land. When she falls in love with a human prince named Eric, she makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to trade her voice for legs. However, Ursula’s plan is to use Ariel’s voice to gain control of the ocean. With the help of her friends, including a crab named Sebastian and a fish named Flounder, Ariel must stop Ursula and win Eric’s love before it’s too late.

The Cast of ‘The Little Mermaid’

In addition to Halle Bailey as Ariel, the cast of ‘The Little Mermaid’ includes Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian. The film also features new versions of the original songs from the 1989 animated film, as well as new songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Bots are Trying to Tank the Movie’s Reputation

Despite the positive reviews and box office success, there have been reports of bots trying to tank the movie’s reputation online. According to Variety, there have been thousands of negative reviews on sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb that appear to be from bots rather than real users. These reviews often mention controversial topics like race and gender, suggesting that the bots may be part of a coordinated campaign to discredit the film.

This is not the first time that bots have been used to manipulate online reviews. In recent years, there have been reports of bots being used to boost or tank the ratings of everything from products to political candidates. The use of bots in this way is often referred to as “review bombing.”

The Impact of Review Bombing

Review bombing can have a significant impact on a movie’s reputation, as many people rely on online reviews to decide whether or not to see a film. If a movie has a low score on Rotten Tomatoes or IMDb, for example, it may be perceived as a bad movie, even if the negative reviews are from bots rather than real users. This can lead to lower box office numbers and can harm the careers of the filmmakers and actors involved.

Fighting Back Against Bot Reviews

There are several ways that companies can fight back against bot reviews. One approach is to use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and remove fake reviews. For example, Rotten Tomatoes uses AI to detect and remove fake reviews, and Yelp has a team of moderators who review flagged reviews to determine if they are fake.

Another approach is to encourage real users to leave reviews to counteract the fake ones. This is something that Disney has done with ‘The Little Mermaid,’ encouraging fans to share their thoughts on social media using the hashtag #TheLittleMermaid.

The Future of Movie Reviews

The issue of fake reviews is unlikely to go away anytime soon, as bots become more sophisticated and harder to detect. However, companies can take steps to minimize the impact of fake reviews and ensure that real users have a voice in the conversation. As for ‘The Little Mermaid,’ it seems that the bots have not been successful in tanking the movie’s reputation, as it continues to perform well at the box office and receive positive reviews from real users.

Conclusion

‘The Little Mermaid’ has made an impressive $115 million in its opening weekend, thanks to its stunning visuals, catchy musical numbers, and strong performances from the cast. Although there have been reports of bots trying to tank the movie’s reputation online, the film continues to perform well at the box office and receive positive reviews from real users. As the issue of fake reviews becomes more prevalent, it is important for companies to take steps to ensure that real users have a voice in the conversation and that fake reviews do not have a disproportionate impact on a movie’s reputation.

