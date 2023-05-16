“Fake reviews”: Which TripAdvisor Reviews to Disregard When Planning Your Vacation

Why Travellers Should be Cautious of Five-Star Reviews on TripAdvisor

When planning a holiday, reading reviews on TripAdvisor can be helpful in deciding where to stay, eat, and visit. However, travellers have been warned to be cautious of five-star reviews as they may not be entirely honest or reliable. Here are some reasons why:

They may seem too good to be true

When a business receives nothing but top marks, it can make them seem almost too good. Travellers may think that the reviews are fake or biased, and therefore not trust them. On the other hand, reviews from people who enjoyed their experience but found room for improvement are considered to be more genuine. The reviewer may be expecting something in return

Travel journalist Michael Gebicki argues that some five-star reviews may seem like the reviewer is hoping for something in return, regardless of whether they actually enjoyed the experience. This could be a room upgrade on their next stay or a better seat on their flight. These types of reviews undermine the notion of a fair review, freely given. Businesses may flood review forums with positive comments

Companies have been known to post fake reviews on TripAdvisor to up their ratings. A study published by Iowa State University shows an increase in fake hotel reviews in recent years, particularly at higher-end establishments. As hotels struggle to compete with property sharing sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, they may resort to these tactics to attract more customers. Some websites are more reliable than others

Not all review websites are created equal. TripAdvisor allows any user to post a review on a hotel, even if they have no proof that they stayed there at all. This means that fake reviews can easily slip through the cracks. Expedia, on the other hand, only permits customers who have booked a night at an accommodation to leave feedback. This makes their reviews more reliable.

Despite these concerns, TripAdvisor is taking steps to combat fake reviews. They have published a Transparency Report, which reveals in detail how they prevent fake reviews from infiltrating their platform. Businesses caught engaging in fraudulent activity face severe penalties, from ranking drops in their popularity index to badges on their business listing. TripAdvisor’s moderation tactics have proven results, and they continue to call for cross-industry collaboration in the fight towards greater transparency.

In conclusion, while reading reviews on TripAdvisor can be helpful in planning a holiday, travellers should be cautious of five-star reviews. They may not be entirely honest or reliable, and businesses may resort to posting fake reviews to up their ratings. By being aware of these issues and using multiple review websites, travellers can make better-informed decisions when planning their trip away.

Biased reviews Fake reviews Overly negative reviews Outdated reviews Reviews from inexperienced travelers

News Source : Ryan Gray

Source Link :The TripAdvisor reviews that you should always ignore when booking a holiday/