Fakeaway Pineapple Chicken Recipe.: Unbelievable Pineapple Chicken Fakeaway Recipe

OMG This Fakeaway Pineapple Chicken Recipe Is Unreal

If you’re a fan of Chinese takeout, this pineapple chicken recipe is a must-try. It’s a healthier and cheaper alternative to ordering out, and it tastes even better than the real thing. This recipe is easy to make, and the sweet and savory flavors will have your taste buds dancing.

Ingredients

1 pound chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 can pineapple chunks, drained (reserve juice)

1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup green bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon cornstarch, mixed with 1 tablespoon water

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine 1/2 cup cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Add the chicken pieces and toss to coat. In a large skillet or wok, heat 1/4 cup vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook until browned on all sides, about 5-7 minutes. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Add the pineapple chunks, red and green bell peppers, and onion to the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. In a small bowl, whisk together the reserved pineapple juice, ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, and garlic powder. Pour the sauce over the vegetables and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes, until the sauce has thickened. Return the chicken to the pan and toss to coat with the sauce. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, until the chicken is heated through. Stir in the cornstarch and water mixture and cook for an additional minute, until the sauce has thickened even more. Serve hot over rice or noodles.

Why This Recipe is So Amazing

There are several reasons why this fakeaway pineapple chicken recipe is so amazing:

It’s healthier than traditional Chinese takeout. By making this dish at home, you can control the ingredients and reduce the amount of sodium, fat, and calories.

It’s cheaper than ordering out. You can make this dish for a fraction of the cost of takeout, and you’ll have leftovers for lunch the next day.

It’s easy to make. This recipe requires minimal prep work and cooks up quickly, making it a great weeknight meal option.

It’s packed with flavor. The combination of sweet pineapple, savory chicken, and tangy sauce is irresistible.

Final Thoughts

If you’re a fan of Chinese takeout, you have to try this fakeaway pineapple chicken recipe. It’s a healthier and cheaper alternative to ordering out, and it tastes even better than the real thing. This recipe is easy to make and packed with flavor, making it a must-try for anyone who loves Asian-inspired cuisine.

