“Fakeaway recipe”: A Must-Try Recipe for the Ultimate ‘Fakeaway’ Experience

Vegan Butter Chicken: A Nutritious Twist on a Classic Dish

Butter chicken (murgh makhani) is a classic Indian dish that has been enjoyed around the world since its creation in Delhi in the 1950s. While it is traditionally made with animal protein, it is possible to create a vegan version that is just as delicious and nutritious. This recipe for vegan butter chicken will have you convinced that you’ve ordered takeout from your favorite Indian restaurant, without the added cost, junk, or meat.

What is a ‘Fakeaway’?

A ‘fakeaway’ is a term used to describe a home-cooked meal that replicates the taste and flavor of a takeaway dish, but without the unhealthy ingredients and high price tag. This trend has become increasingly popular with home cooks who want to enjoy their favorite dishes without sacrificing their health or budget.

Ingredients

1 cup soy yogurt

3 cloves garlic (minced)

1 tbsp ginger (minced)

2 tbsp garam masala

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp cornstarch

Pinch of salt

600 g tofu

2 tbsp vegan butter

1 yellow onion

3 cloves garlic (minced)

1 tbsp ginger (minced)

1.5 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1 tsp hot chilli powder

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 tsp turmeric

2 tbsp tomato paste

1/2 cup cashews (soaked and drained)

1 cup soy milk

1 can chopped tomatoes

1/2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions

Break the tofu apart into chunks. For optimal texture, freeze, thaw, and squeeze out the excess water. This step is optional. Mix the marinade ingredients, add the tofu chunks and stir until thoroughly coated. Allow to marinade in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight. Preheat the oven to 392 degrees F (200 C). Spread the tofu chunks on a baking tray and cook for 20 minutes. To a pot on medium heat, add the butter and onions. Cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes. Add the spices. Cook for 1 minute, stirring continuously. Add the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute, until the paste gets a darker colour. Add diced tomatoes, soy milk, and maple syrup. Cook covered for 5 minutes before adding the sauce to a blender with the cashews. Blend until perfectly smooth. Transfer the tofu and the sauce to the pot. Cook on low heat for 5 minutes, add the lemon juice and adjust salt and pepper to taste. Serve with rice and fresh coriander. Enjoy!

Top Tips for the Best Vegan Butter Chicken

If you’re not a tofu fan you can switch this out for your plant-based protein source of choice. However, be sure to marinade it as you would tofu, to develop a deeper flavor.

For optimal texture, freeze, thaw, and squeeze out the excess water from the tofu before cooking.

Adjust the amount of chilli powder to your preferred level of spiciness.

Serve with rice and fresh coriander for a complete meal.

This vegan butter chicken recipe is a nutritious twist on a classic dish that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. With its flavorful marinade and creamy sauce, you won’t even miss the animal protein. Enjoy it as a treat meal whenever you feel like it, without the added cost or unhealthy ingredients of traditional takeout.

