falafel cake: Giant, Baked and Sliceable Cake Inspired by Falafel

Falafel Inspired Savory Cake Recipe

If you are a fan of falafel, then you will love this savory cake recipe that takes the flavors of falafel and turns them into a delicious and nutritious dish. This recipe is perfect for a quick and easy lunch or dinner, or you can serve it as a side dish at your next party or gathering. Let’s dive into the ingredients and steps to make this amazing dish.

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup diced onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 cup chickpea flour

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Grease a 9-inch cake pan with olive oil. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked quinoa, chickpeas, onion, parsley, cilantro, garlic, cumin, coriander, and cayenne pepper. Mix well. In a separate bowl, whisk together the chickpea flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, and black pepper. Add this to the quinoa mixture and stir until fully combined. Add the beaten eggs and olive oil to the mixture and stir until everything is well combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared cake pan, and smooth out the surface with a spatula. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

Enjoy Your Savory Cake

This falafel inspired savory cake is perfect for a quick and easy lunch or dinner. It is also a great dish to serve at your next party or gathering. The flavors of falafel make this dish unique, and the quinoa and chickpeas provide plenty of protein and fiber to keep you full and satisfied. Try this recipe today and enjoy the delicious flavors of falafel in a whole new way!

