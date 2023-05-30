Falafel Sandwich Recipe: Everyday Eating Guaranteed: A Recipe for a Healthy Falafel Sandwich

Healthy Falafel Sandwich recipe | If you try this you will end up eating every day

Falafel is a Middle Eastern dish made of ground chickpeas or fava beans, herbs, and spices. It’s a popular street food that is often served in a pita bread or wrapped in a flatbread. However, the traditional falafel recipe can be high in calories and fat due to deep-frying. But fear not! This healthy falafel sandwich recipe is a delicious and nutritious alternative that you will want to eat every day.

Ingredients

1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup of chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup of chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup of chopped onion

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon of ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Whole wheat pita bread

Tomato, sliced

Cucumber, sliced

Red onion, sliced

Plain Greek yogurt

Instructions

In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, parsley, cilantro, onion, garlic, flour, cumin, coriander, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Pulse until the mixture is well combined but still slightly chunky. Form the mixture into small balls, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the falafel balls and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy. While the falafel is cooking, prepare the pita bread. Cut the pita in half and gently open the pocket. Stuff the pita with tomato, cucumber, and red onion slices. Once the falafel is cooked, add 3-4 balls to each pita pocket. Top the falafel with a dollop of plain Greek yogurt and enjoy!

Nutritional Information

This healthy falafel sandwich recipe makes 4 servings. Each serving contains:

Calories: 330

Protein: 12g

Fat: 13g

Carbohydrates: 43g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar: 6g

Sodium: 490mg

Benefits of Falafel

Falafel is a healthy and nutritious food that offers many benefits:

Chickpeas, the main ingredient in falafel, are high in protein, fiber, and several important vitamins and minerals.

Falafel is a vegetarian and vegan-friendly option that is perfect for those following a plant-based diet.

The herbs and spices used in falafel, such as parsley and cumin, offer many health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Falafel can be a great source of energy due to its complex carbohydrates from the chickpeas and whole wheat flour.

Conclusion

This healthy falafel sandwich recipe is a delicious and nutritious alternative to the traditional deep-fried falafel. It’s packed with protein, fiber, and important vitamins and minerals, making it a healthy and satisfying meal. Plus, it’s easy to make and can be enjoyed any time of day. So, if you try this recipe, you may end up eating it every day!

Falafel sandwich recipe Healthy sandwich options Vegetarian sandwich ideas Mediterranean cuisine Middle Eastern flavors

News Source : Ekta’s Kitchen

Source Link :Healthy Falafel Sandwich recipe | If you try this you will end up eating every day/