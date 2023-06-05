“fall recipe ideas”: Submit Your Best Autumn Recipe for Madison Magazine | MAD Life

The Herald Bulletin is Seeking Delicious Fall Recipes from Readers

As the air gets crisper and the leaves start to change color, it’s time to start thinking about all the delicious fall recipes we can enjoy. The Herald Bulletin is seeking your favorite recipes for the upcoming issue of Madison magazine. We want to feature the best of the best, so send us your most delicious fall recipes.

How to Submit Your Recipe

Submitting your recipe is easy. All you have to do is send an email to scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com with your recipe and a photo of yourself. We also require a photo of the finished dish to be included with your submission.

Submissions are due by June 22, so don’t wait until the last minute. Send us your recipe today and let’s make this year’s fall issue of Madison magazine the best one yet.

What Kind of Recipes Are We Looking For?

We’re looking for all kinds of fall recipes, from savory soups and stews to sweet desserts and pastries. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Pumpkin soup

Apple crisp

Butternut squash risotto

Cranberry sauce

Roasted turkey

Maple-glazed ham

Pecan pie

Cinnamon rolls

Hot apple cider

Of course, these are just suggestions. We welcome all kinds of fall recipes, so feel free to get creative. If it’s delicious and perfect for fall, we want to hear about it.

Why Should You Submit Your Recipe?

Submitting your recipe to The Herald Bulletin is a great way to share your love of cooking and food with others. Your recipe could be featured in Madison magazine, which has a wide readership throughout the community. This is a chance to showcase your culinary skills and share your passion with others.

Plus, if your recipe is chosen for publication, you’ll receive credit in the magazine. You’ll also be able to share the news with your friends and family and show off your published work.

Final Thoughts

Don’t miss this opportunity to share your favorite fall recipes with others. The Herald Bulletin is looking for the best of the best, so send us your most delicious creations. Remember to include a photo of yourself and a photo of the finished dish with your submission.

We look forward to receiving your recipes and making this year’s fall issue of Madison magazine the best one yet.

