“Fallout DLC free”: Epic Games Store offers the most popular Fallout game and all its DLC for free

Epic Games Store Offers Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition for Free

Epic Games Store is continuing its mega sale campaign by offering Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition for free. This time, the store owned by the giant behind Fortnite is giving gamers the opportunity to discover or revisit one of the most beloved installments by fans. Obsidian Entertainment’s classic is within everyone’s reach, and the Ultimate Edition offers the complete experience with all the additional content that was added to the game after its release.

The Ultimate Edition includes the expansions Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road, along with other smaller content focused on weapons and extra equipment. Once you redeem the game, it will be linked to your Epic Games Store profile forever, and you will be able to play it at any time without content restrictions. However, you have until June 1st to get it, as it is a limited time offer that will be replaced by another of the Mystery Games.

To download Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition for free on Epic Games Store for PC, you need an Epic Games Store account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free by filling out the different fields, accepting the Terms of Service, and enabling the two-step verification process. Once you have access, click the link above to redeem your copy. If you do not have the PC client, you can download it from the provided link.

Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition is a must-play game for all gamers, especially those who love adventure and action-packed games. The game offers an immersive experience with its compelling story, characters, and gameplay. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the player assumes the role of a courier who is shot and left for dead while carrying a valuable package. The player’s main objective is to survive in the harsh, lawless environment of the Mojave Wasteland and uncover the mystery behind the package.

In Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition, the player has the freedom to choose their own path and make decisions that affect the outcome of the game. The game features an extensive character customization system that allows the player to create a unique character with their own strengths, weaknesses, and abilities. The player can also recruit companions, each with their own unique personalities, skills, and quests.

The game’s world is vast and diverse, with different factions vying for power and control. The player can align themselves with one of the factions or remain neutral and play all sides. The game also features a crafting system that allows the player to create their own weapons, ammunition, and other items.

In conclusion, Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition is a game that every gamer must have in their collection. It offers an immersive and engaging experience with its compelling story, characters, and gameplay. Epic Games Store’s offer of the game for free is a great opportunity for gamers to discover or revisit this classic game. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer and download Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition now.

News Source : Meristation

Source Link :Get the most popular Fallout game and all of its DLC for free from the Epic Games Store/