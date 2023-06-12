Fallston High School undergoes lockdown due to an unexpected visit from a bear today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

had to initiate a lockdown due to an unexpected visitor – a bear, which had appeared on the school grounds causing a potential threat to the safety of the students in Harford County.

Fallston High School lockdown Bear sighting at Fallston High School Wildlife encounters on school grounds Animal control response at Fallston High School Safety protocols for unexpected wildlife visitors

News Source : Lexi Harpster

Source Link :Bear-y unexpected visitor prompts lockdown at Fallston High School/