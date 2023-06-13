Falmouth stabbing victim Milteer Hendrix dies; suspect Adrian Black arrested

Milteer Hendrix : Falmouth stabbing victim Milteer Hendrix dies, suspect Adrian Black charged with murder

A 19-year-old police officer from Falmouth was found bleeding from a stab wound on Saturday and has since passed away, according to a press release from the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office. Adrian Black, a 22-year-old from Taunton, was arrested and charged with murder and assault with a dangerous weapon on Monday and is set to be arraigned in Falmouth District Court on Tuesday. The victim, Milteer Hendrix, was driven to Falmouth Hospital and then flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he passed away the following day. This incident marks the third fatal stabbing in Falmouth in the past year, with five defendants currently facing murder charges. Gosnold Grove Apartments, the site of the most recent stabbing, is a 33-unit apartment complex owned by Wingate.

News Source : Cape Cod Times

