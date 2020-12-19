Falon Morris Death -Obituary – Dead : Falon Morris has Died .
Falon Morris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Russell A. Stiles 19 hrs · WTAJ and WJAC are both reporting that Falon Morris, h-burg class of 2014 was killed in the rt 80 crash on Wednesday. I had the privilege of teaching her and taking her, her sister, and her mom to London on one of my trips. Sending hugs and healing to her family, her friends, and the entire Hollidaysburg community.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.