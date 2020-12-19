Falon Morris Death -Obituary – Dead : Falon Morris has Died .

Falon Morris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Russell A. Stiles 19 hrs · WTAJ and WJAC are both reporting that Falon Morris, h-burg class of 2014 was killed in the rt 80 crash on Wednesday. I had the privilege of teaching her and taking her, her sister, and her mom to London on one of my trips. Sending hugs and healing to her family, her friends, and the entire Hollidaysburg community.

Source: (20+) Facebook





Tributes

———————— –

Susan Nori wrote

This is so sad. God Bless her and may God wrap his arms around her family

Stephanie Everett

So sorry to hear this. We will praying for her family.

Sandy Joyce

So sorry Russell. Prayers coming for you and the family.

I’m just sick hearing this from my daughter, so sad

Jennifer Dodson Carney

So sad to hear. I had Falon for class too. Very sweet girl.

Pamela Wertman

Oh I am heartbroken ! I taught piano lessons to Falon when she was a little girl and she was just the sweetest ! Prayers for Greg , Shannon and the rest of the family . Heart breaking !

Lisa Hancock Henck

I am so deeply saddened to hear of this news. Thoughts and prayers go out to this family.

Prayers to Greg and his family❣️ So so sad.

Emily Padamonsky

This is such sad news. Prayers for the Morris family.

TommiAnn Tromm

A lovely, special young woman. This is heartbreaking. I am holding her friends and family in my heart.

Diane Zink

I’m so very sorry to hear…heart breaking news…

Karla Dangel-Russell

I had Falon in 9th grade. I always joked with her, that if I was going to help her with her classes, she would have to help me with my fashion. Falon was always stylishly dressed. Sending prayers and healing to Falon’s family.

Cecelia Haines

I’m terribly sorry to hear this tragic news,

My heart is shattered for her family and all who love Falon.

Meredith Henderson

She was a joy to teach. My heart is so sad. I’m so very sorry to hear of this and am sending her family love and light.

Madalyn Martinsen

Ugh. This is so heartbreaking. She was such a kind person. Sending lots of love to her family & friends!

