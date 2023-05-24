False alarm at Puyallup fire station caused by malfunctioning part, no suspect or victim involved

malfunctioning part in Puyallup fire station siren : False alarm at Puyallup fire station due to malfunctioning part, no suspect or victim named

A false alarm was raised by the lahar-warning system at Fire Station 73 in Puyallup on Wednesday morning. The Puyallup Police Department confirmed that the siren was a false alarm and that the cause was a malfunctioning part, which has now been decommissioned. Pierce County also tweeted that there was no lahar, drill or threat to public safety. City spokesperson Eric Johnson stated that the malfunctioning part was from an old system, which had been decommissioned. The city also sent out a message through Puyallup Alerts to residents within a half mile of the fire station.

Read Full story : Lahar siren in downtown Puyallup accidentally activated /

News Source : Alexis Krell

