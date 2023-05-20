False lockdown announcement: Hollister High School experiences panic due to false lockdown announcement

A false alarm caused by a programming error in the Bell schedule system at Hollister High School in California sparked panic among students and led some to run off campus, despite the fact that the announcement did not suggest any active shooter or suspect. The pre-recorded message was meant to be used for classroom lockdowns. While some students took pictures, made videos and texted home expressing alarm, others misinterpreted the message. The school’s principal and the district’s superintendent have promised to improve the lockdown event.

News Source : BenitoLink

1. False lockdown announcement

2. Panic at Hollister High School

3. School emergency protocols

4. Crisis communication in schools

5. Managing rumors and misinformation in schools