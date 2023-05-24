“False threat against Midway Middle School” today : Reports of Threat Against Midway Middle School on Final Day of Classes Deemed False

Reports of threat against Midway Middle School on final day of classes found to be untrue today 2023.

Parents of students at Midway Middle School in Texas were reassured by Principal Jay Fischer that rumors of a threat against the school on the final day of classes were false. Fischer attributed the rumor to “careless conversation” and reminded students and parents of the school’s strict policies on discussing harm to self or classmates. Any references to school safety will be taken seriously.

Read Full story : Midway Middle School says reports of threat against school on final day of classes are false /

News Source : https://www.kwtx.com

Midway Middle School School threat Final day of classes False reports School safety