Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac Death – Dead : Chris Isaac Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

“EKU Football on Twitter: “The EKU Football family mourns the passing of Hall of Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac and sends our condolences to his family. ”

The EKU Football family mourns the passing of Hall of Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac and sends our condolences to his family. #MatterOfPride pic.twitter.com/BPPdEOOku7 — EKU Football (@EKUFootball) October 20, 2020

Tributes

New Smyrna Beach grad Chris Isaac, a former national champion QB at Eastern Kentucky and the 1982 @CFL Rookie of the Year, has died. Isaac later coached as an assistant Bethune-Cookman and as the head coach at Deltona High. https://t.co/uChzhZORmI — Chris Boyle (@ChrisBoyleDBNJ) October 20, 2020



