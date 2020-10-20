Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac Death – Dead : Chris Isaac Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 20, 2020
0 Comment

Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac Death – Dead : Chris Isaac Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

“EKU Football on Twitter: “The EKU Football family mourns the passing of Hall of Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac and sends our condolences to his family. ”

Tributes 


Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.