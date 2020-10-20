Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac Death – Dead : Chris Isaac Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.
“EKU Football on Twitter: “The EKU Football family mourns the passing of Hall of Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac and sends our condolences to his family. ”
The EKU Football family mourns the passing of Hall of Fame Quarterback Chris Isaac and sends our condolences to his family. #MatterOfPride pic.twitter.com/BPPdEOOku7
— EKU Football (@EKUFootball) October 20, 2020
Tributes
New Smyrna Beach grad Chris Isaac, a former national champion QB at Eastern Kentucky and the 1982 @CFL Rookie of the Year, has died. Isaac later coached as an assistant Bethune-Cookman and as the head coach at Deltona High. https://t.co/uChzhZORmI
— Chris Boyle (@ChrisBoyleDBNJ) October 20, 2020
