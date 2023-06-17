Family and community mourn 8-year-old Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez who died in Border Patrol custody

Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez : 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody remembered at funeral in NYC

Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody, was remembered at a funeral in New York City. The girl’s family had been traveling to the city before their journey ended in tragedy. An internal investigation found that Border Patrol medical personnel declined to review the girl’s medical file before she had a seizure and died, despite being informed of her medical history. The family is seeking justice and does not want this to happen again. CBP has reassigned its chief medical officer after the girl’s death. The family says Anadith will be buried in New Jersey on Saturday.

Read Full story : Balloons, tears and hugs as family of girl who died in Border Patrol custody holds New York funeral /

News Source : VALERIE GONZALEZ and LISET CRUZ, Associated Press

Funeral for girl who died in Border Patrol custody Family mourns death of girl in Border Patrol custody New York funeral for girl who died in Border Patrol custody Balloons, tears and hugs at funeral for girl who died in custody SEO focused Keywords not found in this content