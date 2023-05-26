“Family Dinner Recipes Steak Fried Rice”: Family Dinner Recipe: Delicious Steak Fried Rice

Steak Fried Rice: A Delicious Family Dinner Recipe

Steak fried rice is a tasty and satisfying dish that is perfect for a family dinner. It is a simple and easy recipe that can be prepared in less than an hour. This dish is a complete meal that is packed with protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables, making it a healthy and balanced meal. In this article, we will go through the ingredients, preparation, and cooking process of steak fried rice.

Ingredients

2 cups of cooked rice

1 pound of sirloin steak, sliced thinly

1 carrot, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of oyster sauce

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Start by cooking the rice according to the package instructions. While the rice is cooking, slice the steak thinly and season it with salt and pepper. Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add the sliced steak to the wok and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until it is browned. Remove the steak from the wok and set it aside. Add the diced carrot, bell pepper, onion, and minced garlic to the wok and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add the cooked rice to the wok and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until the rice is heated through. Add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sesame oil to the wok and stir-fry for another minute. Add the cooked steak back to the wok and stir-fry for another minute until everything is well combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove the wok from the heat and serve immediately.

Cooking Tips

Here are some cooking tips to help you make the best steak fried rice:

Make sure to cook the rice ahead of time and let it cool down before adding it to the wok. This will prevent the rice from getting mushy.

Use a high-quality cut of steak, such as sirloin, flank, or ribeye, for the best flavor and texture.

Cut the steak into thin slices against the grain to make it more tender.

Stir-fry the vegetables over high heat to retain their crunchiness and color.

Don’t overcook the steak or it will become tough and chewy.

Season the dish with salt and pepper to taste, but be careful not to add too much salt as the soy sauce and oyster sauce are already salty.

Conclusion

Steak fried rice is a delicious and easy-to-make family dinner recipe that is perfect for busy weeknights. It is a complete meal that is packed with protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables, making it a healthy and balanced meal. By following the simple steps and cooking tips above, you can make a restaurant-quality steak fried rice that your family will love. So why not give this recipe a try tonight?

