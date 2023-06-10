Family grieves as Rudy Patek from Shiner, Texas passes away.





Family mourns the death of Rudy Patek from Shiner, Texas

Family mourns the death of Rudy Patek from Shiner, Texas

The community of Shiner, Texas is saddened to announce the passing of Rudy Patek. He was a beloved member of the community, known for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit.

His family is heartbroken by the loss, but takes solace in the fact that he lived a full and meaningful life. They are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community during this difficult time.

Rudy will be deeply missed by all who knew him.





Shiner, Texas Rudy Patek Obituary Mourning Funeral arrangements