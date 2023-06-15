Family Grieves the Loss of Arthur Mpofu: Obituary and Cause of Death

Arthur Mpofu’s Obituary and Cause of Death: Family Mourns the Loss

It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur Mpofu announces his passing. Arthur, 54, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Arthur was born on January 9, 1967, in Harare, Zimbabwe, to his parents, John and Mary Mpofu. He was the youngest of four siblings, and he grew up with a passion for cooking and music. Arthur moved to Johannesburg in 1995 to pursue his dream of becoming a chef, and he quickly made a name for himself in the culinary world.

Arthur was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend. He was known for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his love of life. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Jane, his children, Michael and Sarah, his siblings, and his many friends and colleagues.

Arthur’s cause of death was due to complications from pancreatic cancer, which he had been battling for the past year. Despite his illness, Arthur remained positive and hopeful, and he continued to inspire those around him with his strength and resilience.

The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. A private memorial service will be held for Arthur, and his memory will be cherished forever.

