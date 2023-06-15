Family Grieves the Loss of Arthur Mpofu: Obituary and Cause of Death

Family Mourns the Loss of Arthur Mpofu

Arthur Mpofu, a beloved member of our family, passed away on the evening of June 15th, 2021, at the age of 65. He was surrounded by his loved ones at his bedside.

Arthur was born on January 15th, 1956, in Zimbabwe. He lived a fulfilling life, dedicated to his family and his work. He was a successful businessman and a devoted husband and father. Arthur was known for his kind heart, his infectious laugh, and his unwavering faith.

Arthur’s unexpected passing has left us all in shock and deep sadness. He will be dearly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, and friends. We take comfort in knowing that he is now at peace and reunited with his loved ones who have passed before him.

The cause of Arthur’s death was due to complications from pneumonia. He battled the illness for several weeks before his passing. We are grateful for the medical staff who provided exceptional care for Arthur during his final days.

A private funeral service will be held for immediate family members. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Arthur’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

