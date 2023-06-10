Becca Manuel, Cypress Book Author, Passes Away; Family Mourns His Death

Becca Manuel, the acclaimed author of numerous books in the Cypress genre, has passed away. His family is deeply saddened by the loss of their beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Manuel was a prolific writer, known for his ability to capture the essence of life in Cypress in his works. His books were beloved by readers for their vivid descriptions of the natural beauty of the region, as well as their insights into the lives of its inhabitants.

Manuel will be remembered as a talented writer and a loving family man. His passing is a great loss to the literary community and to all who knew him.

