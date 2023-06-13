Family Grieves the Loss of Ronnie Boyd from Clearlake, California in a Fatal Accident

Obituary of Ronnie Boyd

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronnie Boyd of Clearlake, California. On [insert date], Ronnie was involved in a tragic accident that claimed his life. He was [insert age] years old.

Ronnie was a beloved member of his family, and his death is a devastating loss for them. He will be deeply missed by his parents, siblings, and extended family and friends.

Ronnie was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He had a passion for [insert hobbies/interests], and he loved spending time outdoors. He had a great sense of humor and could always make those around him laugh.

Although his time with us was cut short, Ronnie leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will be remembered by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. A private service will be held to celebrate Ronnie’s life.

