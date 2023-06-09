Family Grieves the Loss of Shannon Polci, an Employee of London Health Sciences Centre

London Health Sciences Centre Employee Passes Away, Leaving Family in Mourning

Shannon Polci, an employee at the London Health Sciences Centre, has tragically passed away. Her family is heartbroken by the loss of their beloved daughter, sister, and mother.

Shannon was a dedicated employee who worked tirelessly to provide care and support to patients in need. Her colleagues at the hospital remember her as a kind and compassionate person who always put others first.

The loss of Shannon has deeply affected her family, who are struggling to come to terms with their grief. They ask for privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

The London Health Sciences Centre community is also mourning the loss of Shannon. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with her.

