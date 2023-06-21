Family Grieves the Passing of Henry Moody: Obituary and Cause of Death Revealed

Henry Moody’s Obituary and Cause of Death: Family Mourns the Loss

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Henry Moody on the morning of July 15th, 2021. He was 68 years old.

Henry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a kind-hearted man who always put others before himself and had a passion for helping those in need. He had a contagious smile and a great sense of humor that could lighten up any room.

Henry passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles, California. The cause of death was determined to be a heart attack, which came as a shock to his family and loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Martha Moody, his three children, and six grandchildren. Henry’s legacy will live on through the memories he created with his loved ones and the impact he had on the community.

A private funeral service for family and close friends will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association in Henry’s memory.

Rest in peace, Henry. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

