Family Honors Crash Victim Michael Fitzsimmons in Obituary from Richboro, PA

Family Pays Tribute to Crash Victim Michael Fitzsimmons

Michael Fitzsimmons, a resident of Richboro, PA, passed away on August 28, 2021, at the age of 27. He was involved in a fatal car accident.

Michael was born on November 9, 1993, and grew up in Richboro. He graduated from Council Rock High School North in 2012. He then attended Penn State University, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2016.

Michael was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He had a contagious smile, a great sense of humor, and always put others before himself. He had a passion for cars and loved working on them in his spare time.

Michael is survived by his parents, John and Mary Fitzsimmons, his sister, Sarah Fitzsimmons, and his nieces, Emily and Olivia. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on September 4, 2021, at St. Bede the Venerable Church in Holland, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross in Michael’s memory.

Rest in peace, Michael. You will always be remembered and loved.





