Family Identifies Aaron Gill, a 70-year-old Man, as the Deceased in Rosemoor House Fire

Aaron Gill, 70, Identified as Victim of Rosemoor House Fire

Aaron Gill, a 70-year-old man, was tragically found dead after a house fire in the Rosemoor neighborhood. The family of Mr. Gill identified him as the victim of the incident.

The fire occurred in the early morning hours, and emergency responders were called to the scene shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, they were unable to save Mr. Gill.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by local authorities. However, it is suspected that it was accidental.

Mr. Gill was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

House Fire Rosemoor neighborhood Obituary Aaron Gill Family Identification