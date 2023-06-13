Family Identifies Nathaniel Moody as the Truck Driver Found Dead in the Rubble of I-95 Collapse – Obituary

Nathaniel Moody Obituary

The family of Nathaniel Moody has identified him as the truck driver who was found dead in the rubble of the I-95 collapse. Moody was a hardworking and dedicated family man who loved his job as a truck driver. He had been driving for over 25 years and was known for his professionalism and reliability.

Moody was born on May 15, 1965, in Wilmington, Delaware, to his parents, Mary and John Moody. He had three siblings, two sisters, and one brother. He attended William Penn High School and graduated in 1983.

Moody is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sarah, and their two children, Michael and Emily. He was a devoted husband and father who always put his family first. Moody loved spending time with his family and enjoyed taking them on road trips during his time off from work.

Moody’s death has been a shock to his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has asked for no further statements to be made to the media.

The cause of the I-95 collapse is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine what caused the tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nathaniel Moody’s family during this difficult time.

