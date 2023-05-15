Family in Mourning as Eugene MO Man, Corey Love, Passes Away in Car Accident

Corey Love Obituary

Corey Love, a resident of Eugene, MO, passed away on July 12, 2021, in a tragic car accident. He was 29 years old.

Early Life and Education

Corey was born on August 16, 1991, in Jefferson City, MO, to his parents, John and Lisa Love. He grew up in Eugene, MO, and attended Eugene High School, where he was an active member of the school’s football and basketball teams. He graduated from high school in 2009 and went on to pursue his higher education at the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO. Corey graduated from the university in 2013 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Career

After completing his education, Corey started his career in the banking industry. He worked as an investment analyst at First National Bank in Jefferson City, MO, for three years before moving to St. Louis, MO, in 2016. In St. Louis, Corey worked as a financial analyst at Wells Fargo Advisors and quickly rose through the ranks to become a senior financial analyst.

Personal Life and Hobbies

Corey was a loving son, brother, and friend. He had a passion for sports and enjoyed playing basketball, football, and golf in his free time. He was also an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Missouri Tigers. Corey was a kind-hearted person who loved to help others and volunteered at various local charities and organizations. He was a member of the St. Louis chapter of the Young Professionals Network and was actively involved in their community service activities.

Death and Legacy

Corey’s life was cut short on July 12, 2021, when he was involved in a fatal car accident while driving on Highway 63. The accident occurred when his car collided with another vehicle, and Corey sustained severe injuries. Despite the efforts of the emergency responders, Corey was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Corey’s family and friends are deeply saddened by his sudden passing and will miss him dearly. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his love for sports. Corey’s legacy will live on through the memories he has left behind with his loved ones and the impact he made in his community.

Funeral Arrangements and Memorial

A funeral service for Corey Love will be held on July 19, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Eugene United Methodist Church in Eugene, MO. Visitation will be held on July 18, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover, MO. Corey’s family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Eugene United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association.

Final Words

Corey Love was a remarkable person who touched the lives of many people. He will be remembered for his kind and generous spirit, his passion for sports, and his dedication to helping others. Corey’s family and friends will miss him dearly, but they take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the memories he has left behind with them. Rest in peace, Corey Love.

