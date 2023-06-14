Family in Orlando seeks details about the shooting incident that claimed the life of a 33-year-old. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man was found dead inside his home in the Parramore neighborhood over a month ago, and Orlando police are still searching for the person responsible for killing 33-year-old Calvin Craig. His mother, Stacey Craig, is desperate for someone to come forward with information that can lead to an arrest. She is heartbroken that she was unable to see her son for the last time due to the severity of his injuries. Stacey Craig is urging those who heard the shots that night to speak up and help bring her son’s killer to justice. Orlando police are actively investigating the case and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crimeline. A cash reward of $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest, and the family is raising additional funds to increase the reward amount.

News Source : WESH

Source Link :Orlando family looks for information in shooting that killed 33-year-old/