Family Lawyer Speaks Out on Death of Antonio Lewis following DPD Encounter

Antonio Lewis Dies After DPD Encounter – Attorney Representing His Family Speaks

Antonio Lewis, aged 39, passed away on April 19, 2021, after an encounter with the Detroit Police Department (DPD) on April 10, 2021. The cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed.

According to reports, Antonio was stopped by DPD officers while driving his vehicle. The incident escalated, leading to the officers using a Taser on him. Antonio was then taken to a hospital, where he remained in intensive care until his unfortunate passing.

Attorney Nabih Ayad is representing Antonio’s family and has spoken out about the incident. “This is a tragic loss for Antonio’s family and the community,” he stated. “We are still gathering all the facts and evidence surrounding his death, but it is clear that excessive force was used during his encounter with the DPD.”

The DPD has stated that the incident is currently under investigation, and they will release more information as it becomes available.

Antonio is survived by his wife and two children. His family and loved ones are devastated by this tragic loss and are seeking justice for Antonio’s death.

