Family Member Says Children of Mesquite Woman Killed in Las Vegas are Stuck in Custody Limbo – Nydia Lopez-Garcia Obituary

Nydia Lopez-Garcia, a resident of Mesquite, passed away tragically in the Las Vegas shooting on October 1, 2017.

Nydia was born in Mexico on August 31, 1972. She was a devoted mother of three children: Edgar, 21, Abigail, 13, and Christopher, 10. Nydia worked hard to provide for her family, and her children were her pride and joy.

The family is devastated by her loss and is struggling to come to terms with this tragedy. In addition to grieving for their mother, Nydia’s children are currently in custody limbo, adding further stress to an already difficult situation.

Nydia will be remembered as a loving mother, a loyal friend, and a hard worker who always put her family first. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.





