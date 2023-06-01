Family Members Mourn the Passing of Angel Jerez

Angel Jerez has Died: Family Members Mourn his Death

A Life Well-Lived

Angel Jerez, a beloved father, husband, and friend, passed away on June 15th, 2021, at the age of 68. His death has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him, but his legacy and memory will live on forever.

Angel was born in Puerto Rico in 1953 and moved to the United States with his family as a young child. He grew up in New York City, where he attended school and worked various jobs to support his family. In 1975, he married his high school sweetheart, Maria, and together they raised three children, who were the center of his world.

A Loving Father and Husband

Angel was a devoted father and husband who always put his family first. He worked hard to provide for them and made sure they had everything they needed. He was a source of unwavering support and love, and his family knew they could always count on him.

Angel was a man of great character and integrity. He was kind, honest, and always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a contagious smile and a warm personality that made everyone feel welcome and appreciated.

A Life of Service

Angel was also a man of service. He believed in giving back to his community and was passionate about helping others. He volunteered at his church and local food bank, where he spent countless hours serving those in need.

Angel’s dedication to service was not limited to his local community. He also served in the United States Army, where he proudly served his country for several years.

A Legacy of Love

Angel’s passing has left a void in the lives of his family members, but they take comfort in the memories they shared with him. He leaves behind a legacy of love and selflessness, which will continue to inspire and guide his loved ones for years to come.

In his memory, his family has set up a scholarship fund to help underprivileged students pursue their dreams of a college education. Donations can be made in his honor to the Angel Jerez Memorial Scholarship Fund.

A Final Goodbye

Angel Jerez will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His legacy of love and service will live on, and his memory will be cherished forever. Rest in peace, Angel.

