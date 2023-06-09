Family Mourns Death of Shannon Polci, Employee at London Health Sciences Centre

London Health Sciences Centre Employee Passes Away, Leaving Family in Mourning

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shannon Polci, an employee of London Health Sciences Centre. Shannon was a cherished member of our team, and her contributions to our organization will be deeply missed.

Shannon’s sudden and unexpected passing has left her family in shock and mourning. Our thoughts and condolences go out to them during this difficult time.

London Health Sciences Centre Employee death Mourning family Shannon Polci Workplace tragedy