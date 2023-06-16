Family Mourns the Death of James “Jim” Ballantine, an American Film Producer

James “Jim” Ballantine, American Film Producer, Passes Away

The family of James “Jim” Ballantine is mourning his death. Ballantine, an American film producer, passed away recently. He was a well-respected figure in the film industry, known for his creative vision and passion for storytelling.

Ballantine began his career in Hollywood in the 1980s and quickly rose through the ranks. He produced several successful films, including “The Terminator” and “Aliens,” which were directed by James Cameron.

Ballantine’s family has expressed their deep sadness at his passing and has asked for privacy during this difficult time. They have also requested that any donations in Ballantine’s memory be made to a charity of their choice.

The film industry has lost a talented and dedicated producer, and Ballantine’s contributions to cinema will not be forgotten.

1) Jim Ballantine obituary

2) James Ballantine films

3) Ballantine family tribute

4) Jim Ballantine legacy

5) James Ballantine Hollywood career