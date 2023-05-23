Family Mourns the Death of Joseph “Joey” Deleva from Bloomfield, New Jersey

Joseph “Joey” Deleva of Bloomfield, New Jersey has died

The community of Bloomfield, New Jersey is mourning the loss of Joseph “Joey” Deleva, who passed away recently. Joey was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and willingness to help others.

A Life Well-Lived

Joey was born and raised in Bloomfield, and he spent his entire life there. He was a fixture in the community, and everyone knew him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, whether it was fixing a neighbor’s car or shoveling snow from a stranger’s driveway.

Joey was also a devoted family man. He was married to his wife, Maria, for over 50 years, and they had three children together. Joey was a loving father and grandfather, and he always put his family first.

A Loss for the Community

Joey’s passing has left a hole in the community that will be difficult to fill. He was a well-respected member of the community, and his absence will be felt by many.

Those who knew Joey will remember him for his kind heart, his willingness to help others, and his infectious smile. He was a true friend to many, and he will be deeply missed.

A Legacy of Kindness

Despite the sadness of Joey’s passing, his legacy of kindness and generosity will live on in the community. He was an inspiration to many, and his example will continue to inspire others to be kind and compassionate.

Joey’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a local charity in his memory. They hope that his legacy of kindness and generosity will continue to make a positive impact on the community for years to come.

A Final Farewell

The community will come together to say a final farewell to Joey, to honor his life and his legacy of kindness. He will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to his family and his community, and for his willingness to help others whenever he could.

Joey may be gone, but his memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. He will be remembered as a true friend, a devoted family man, and a kind and generous member of the community.

Rest in peace, Joey. You will be missed.

