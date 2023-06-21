Family Mourns the Loss of Michael Fitzsimmons, Richboro PA, Following Tragic Accident

Michael Fitzsimmons Obituary

The family of Michael Fitzsimmons, a resident of Richboro, PA, pays tribute to their beloved son, brother, and uncle, who passed away on October 15, 2021, at the age of 36.

Michael was born on June 4, 1985, in Philadelphia, PA, to his loving parents, John and Mary Fitzsimmons. He attended Council Rock High School and later pursued a degree in Business Administration from Temple University.

Michael had a passion for cars, and he worked as a mechanic at a local auto repair shop. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, playing video games, and watching football.

On October 10, 2021, Michael was involved in a car accident that took his life. The family is devastated by the loss, but they find solace in the memories of Michael’s contagious laughter, warm smile, and loving nature.

Michael is survived by his parents, John and Mary Fitzsimmons, his sister, Sarah, and her husband, Ryan, and his nephew, Liam. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A private funeral service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Michael’s grandmother, who passed away from cancer.

